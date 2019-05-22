Lil Cease Apologizes For Testifying Against Lil’ Kim, Bury Years-Long Beef

Lil Cease and Lil’ Kim were once close colleagues as part of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. clique established by the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. At the inaugural B.I.G. Family Dinner event, Cease and Kim patched up their years-long beef.

Thanks to DJ Mister Cee, fans had an inside look at the B.I.G. Family Dinner with Lil Cease, Lil’ Kim and a host of others in attendance. The Queen Bee hosted the private affair on Tuesday (May 21) at a secret location, with the epic moment taking place right then and there.

Mister Cee’s Instagram featuring an image of Lil’ Kim and Lil Cease:

YALL GOTTA UNDERSTAND WHAT THIS PIC MEANS 2DAY!!!! @lilkimthequeenbee & @lilcease 2GETHER!!! AT THE 1ST ANNUAL B.I.G FAMILY DINNER!!!! THE ENTIRE JUNIOR M.A.F.I.A IS IN HERE!!!! THE VIBES IS BEAUTIFUL IN HERE!!!! THIS WAS LONG OVERDUE!!! I’M SO PROUD OF YOU KIM!!!! SALUTE TO LANCE “UN” RIVERA @lanceunrivera & D ROCK @invisiblebully_

From there, the DJ posted a pair of clips showing Cease reaching across the aisle and offering the olive branch to Kim, which she appeared to accept according to the footage.

It’s all water under the bridge now. Hopefully, this means Lil Cease will be hopping on Lil’ Kim’s upcoming studio LP too.

Check out the footage below.

