Biggie Smalls Is The Illest: Brooklyn Street To Be Renamed After Notorious B.I.G

The late, but always great Brooklyn rapper, Notorious B.I.G. will now have his own BK intersection named after him. The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation made the announcement on Tuesday (May 21) which also happens to be the rapper’s 47th birthday Billboard reports.

The renaming ceremony of the Fulton Street intersection between Gates Avenue and St. James Place where he grew up to Christopher Wallace Way will take place on June 10 in Biggie’s Brooklyn neighborhood at 12-noon ET. Several of members of the late rapper’s family is expected to be in attendance including his mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace, his children, and some of his closest friends the ceremony will be open to the public.

Brooklyn Community Board 2 approved the renaming initiative back with a 33-1 vote. In a statement to Rolling Stone, LeRoy McCarthy who led the movement to get the street renamed added:

“Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man. It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide.”

This latest achievement joins the growing list of posthumous honors and awards given to the late rapper who is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, and an icon to Brooklyn natives. This announcement follows the borough of Staten Island also honoring legendary natives the Wu-Tang Clan by renaming an intersection Wu-Tang District. McCarthy also spearheaded the renaming and spoke with Gothamist stating:

“Through this success NYC gave official governmental recognition to a group of artists, who are black men, that used a NYC creation, hip-hop, to change themselves, their families’ lives, and put Staten Island on their backs while telling their stories across America and around the world.”

Both Biggie and the Wu-Tang Clan are both deserving of the honors.

Photo: Raymond Boyd / Getty

