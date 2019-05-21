Instagram Fashion Influencer Arrested For $50K Credit Card Fraud

What glitters isn’t always gold, especially when it comes to social media. A style insider is facing prison time for running a swipes scam.

Bossip is reporting that a fashion blogger was arrested for racking up thousands of dollars worth of purchases on someone else’s good name. Using the handle @simplicityxstyle, Shaniqua Jordan has grown a credible online following by posting chic photos of herself sporting very well put together ensembles. Another ingredient to her sauce are the purposely obvious luxury brand logos.

Considering her profile is absent from any repeated wears a natural question to ask is where is she getting all this money? Well Connecticut police figured it out, allegedly.

In 2017 Jordan was arrested for using a Stamford woman’s debit card to make unlawful purchases. Apparently, the Brooklyn native racked up $3,300 dollars worth of goods without getting noticed. It wasn’t until she ordered an $18,000 Rolex watch from a retailer in California and asked it to be shipped to a FedEx facility near the victim’s household. The unusual request concerned the store thus they alerted local police. The lawmen asked they just ship an empty box and promptly arrested the scammer when she showed up to claim the delivery with a false driver’s license.

She posted a $25,000 bond and is currently free and still capping on Instagram as she awaits trial. HipHopWired.com reached out to Shaniqua for comment but our messages were not returned.

