Cardi Cancels Maryland Concert Allegedly Because Of Surgery Complications

Cardi B Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed, during a recent concert, that after the birth of her daughter Kulture, she decided to have liposuction. This was the second surgical procedure postpartum because earlier, Cardi said that she had her breasts augmented as well.

When she shared the lipo news, she was on stage, warning fans that she wasn’t even supposed to be out there so quickly after her procedure.

Since then, Cardi hasn’t slowed down. And according to sources, it’s catching up with her. According to TMZ, Cardi’s decision to cancel an upcoming Memorial Day weekend performance in Baltimore, Maryland was due to complications from her surgeries.

Cardi was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival this Friday. But she’s reportedly canceled. Sources told TMZ, Cardi is experiencing complications from both the lipo and her breast augmentation.

Doctors have warned Cardi that she needs time to let the swelling go down in order for her body to fully recover. They’re recommending that Cardi take a couple weeks to rest and recover.

If these reports are accurate, we hope she heeds this warning.

Baltimore , cardi b

