31 Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Celebrity relationships don’t always last forever, but many famous exes remain connected through the children they share.

Over the years, some of the biggest names in music, sports, television, and film have built families together, creating celebrity pairings that fans may have forgotten about, or never realized happened in the first place.

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While a few of these co-parenting duos made headlines for years, others kept their relationships relatively private or moved on so quietly that the connection slipped under the radar.

Keep scrolling for Black and Brown celebrities you may not have known share children together!