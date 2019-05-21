David and Tamela Mann’s Grandchildren Get In Car Accident

Gospel music’s most favored power couples has a lot to celebrate this week! The couple took to their social media page to share a powerful testimony about why it is so important to keep our loved ones showered in prayer!

Their grandchildren were involved in a car accident, but God! Their family survived “bruised and broken”, but alive!

See this heartfelt post below:

We certainly celebrate with the Mann family and are grateful that their babies walked away with their lives!

God still works miracles!

