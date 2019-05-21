CLOSE
David and Tamela Mann’s Grandchildren Get In Car Accident

TV One Upfront Press Junket

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Gospel music’s most favored power couples has a lot to celebrate this week! The couple took to their social media page to share a powerful testimony about why it is so important to keep our loved ones showered in prayer!

Their grandchildren were involved in a car accident, but God! Their family survived “bruised and broken”, but alive!

See this heartfelt post below:

 

We certainly celebrate with the Mann family and are grateful that their babies walked away with their lives!

God still works miracles!

David and Tamela Mann’s Grandchildren Get In Car Accident was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

David and Tamela Mann

