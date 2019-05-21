David and Tamela Mann’s Grandchildren Get In Car Accident

Gospel music’s most favored power couples has a lot to celebrate this week! The couple took to their social media page to share a powerful testimony about why it is so important to keep our loved ones showered in prayer!
Their grandchildren were involved in a car accident, but God! Their family survived “bruised and broken”, but alive!
See this heartfelt post below:
God is truly real . Yesterday the grandkids were in an accident and all I can say is THA BLOOD THAT COVERS .This is why we always keep our kids and grandkids lifted in prayer . THANK YOU JESUS ALL WALKED AWAY they are a little bruised and broken but they are here. can’t thank Jesus enough.
We certainly celebrate with the Mann family and are grateful that their babies walked away with their lives!
God still works miracles!
