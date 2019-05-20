Actor Jason Mitchell has been fired from the Showtime Network television series “The Chi” over misconduct allegations. Mitchell has also removed from the Netflix movie “Desperados,‘ where he was set to play the lead and his agency, UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Deadline.com reports that the decision was made after “producers had received information about the alleged off-set incident.” Mitchell was removed after an investigation and then was fired from UTA and Authentic. Afterward, he was released from “The Chi” which was renewed for a 3rd season.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Mitchell, 32 was considered one of Hollywood’s rising stars after his portrayal of rapper Eazy-E in the NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” He also starred in “Kong: Skull Island, “Detroit” & “Mudbound.” He was arrested in August 2016 after an 18-year-old woman accused him of slamming her to the ground, sending her to the hospital.
No word from Mitchell at this time.
Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies
Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies
1. Cuba Gooding Jr.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. LudacrisSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Michael Rapaport4 of 10
5. Nia LongSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. TyreseSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Ice CubeSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Joe TorrySource:Joe Torry 8 of 10
9. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. HONORABLE MENTION: Angela BassettSource:Getty 10 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion
- Trey Songz Welcomes Baby Boy, Noah [PHOTOS]
- Monica Opens Up About Her Divorce From Shannon Brown [VIDEO]
Actor Jason Mitchell Reportedly Fired From “The Chi” Over Misconduct Allegations was originally published on kysdc.com