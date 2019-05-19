DJ Khaled & Friends Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On ‘Saturday Night Live’ [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled just dropped a new album, Father of Asahd, and continued his promo run as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night. But the Miami producer/DJ used to his platform to big up the late, great Nipsey Hussle, with assistance from John Legend and more.

It was the season finale, and besides Legend, Khaled brought out a gang of guests. For his first performance, the Instagram Legend performed “Jealous” with Lil Wayne and Big Sean and since it was a medley, Jeremih, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and J Balvin came out for “You Stay.”

The second performance include SZA kicking “Just Us” and Meek Mill rocking “Weather The Storm.” And then, Legend was revealed on the keys—performing “Higher” with Legend on the keys and Nip’s image in the back, and on Khaled Khaled’s hoodie.

Peep the Nipsey tribute below. The Marathon continues.

