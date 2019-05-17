Mom Banned From School After She Offers To Put The Paws On Anyone Who Bullies Her Daughter

A Black mom from California showed how far she’s willing to go for her children in a recent viral video.

But the action might have caused more trouble than it’s worth as she’s reportedly banned from her daughter’s school, CBSLA reports. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has been asked to investigate the matter, according to the outlet.

Everything began on Tuesday when Christian Tinsley addressed a roomful of eight graders at Laguna Niguel Hills Middle School. She began her speech directly addressing the students, some of whom she believes were active participants in bullying her daughter.

“Don’t post nothing about her. None of that,” Tinsley says. “Y’all think y’all bullies? I’m a big bully, ok?”

“She’s a girl. Y’all are boys, ok? If y’all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me,” she said. “Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll f–k them all up. Do you understand me?”

In the video you can see Tinsley standing at the front of the room, while a teacher or aide stands by.

“Leave my daughter alone and I’m not gonna say it again,” she continued. Tinsley then proceeds to hand out free “a– kicking” tickets to the kids.

“A– whoopings. A– whoopings. For free. For free!” Tinsley said.

According to CBSLA, the teacher contacted the front office prompting the assistant principal to escort Tinsley out of the room.

Tinsley said that she was moved to fight for her daughter, even though she may have let her passion overtake the cause.

“I think that sometimes when you’ve done everything you can do the way you’re supposed to do it, and it hasn’t been resolved, then sometimes as a parent…you have to decide if you’re going to go a step further and deal with any consequences,” she said.

She claims the school made little effort to address her concerns which included an allegation of sexual assault. Though the school suspended the student after an internal investigation, Tinsley said things only got worse for her daughter.

She was moved to action when her daughter burst into tears and begged to stay in the car while she was being dropped off on Tuesday.

“She made a comment to me that if she wasn’t as strong as she was, she would have killed herself,” she said. “That’s when Mama Bear mode went into effect.”

