Taco Bell to Open Its Own Palm Springs Hotel This Coming Year

Taco Bell has an almost cult-like following. Lovers of the fast-food chain swear by its particular Frankensteinian spin on Mexican food — devoting themselves fully to the brand and draping themselves in robes of hot sauce packets. I’ve even heard, and mind you this is merely a rumor, that Taco Bell fanatics — I’m told they prefer the term Bellists — sacrifice their own bongs (yes, they all have bongs) in a molten pit of nacho cheese just to please the God of the Bell, which… look, it’s all very complicated and it requires a pay-structure to learn more, we can get into all of that later.

Anyway, the point is people love Taco Bell so much that the company thought it would be advantageous to open a hotel and resort in Palm Springs this summer called, fittingly, The Bell.

The Bell is set to open on August 9th in Palm Springs, California and will be open for an undisclosed but “limited” amount of time. You might be wondering to yourself, “Self, what could a Taco Bell hotel possibly consist of?” It turns out, a lot. Guests can expect to have access to exclusive Taco Bell menu items, a gift shop containing limited edition Taco Bell themed apparel, as well as the promise of plenty of other surprises.

Additionally, guests will be able to chill poolside on hot-sauce inspired floaties and pretty themselves up at Taco Bell’s on-site salon, where they can receive Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades, and even get their hair braided. See what we mean — it’s practically a cult!

