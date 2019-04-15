T.I. Seems To Be Taking Shots At Kodak Black In New Song

Recently the controversial Kodak Black found himself catching the wrath of his rap peers and basically everyone else for talking slick about a grieving Lauren London and while he’s since apologized for his comments, he and T.I. have continued to feud over the situation.

After taking down Kodak Black’s artwork from the Trap Music Museum it now seems like Tip might have something else in store for the young rapper in the form of a diss track he previewed on social media. Without actually naming names, the King of The South drops rhymes that hint at his situation with Kodak with lines like, “Ni**a took it too far, better slow down/Your belief becomes your thoughts, then your thoughts become your word/then your word becomes your actions and your actions become absurd.” Well, he ain’t wrong.

Check out the snippet below and let us know your thoughts about the cut.

April 15, 2019

