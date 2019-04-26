Snoop Dogg to Appear on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode

Snoop Dogg is putting his acting chops to work and will appear on an upcoming episode of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’

Ice-T, who plays sergeant Fin Tutuola on the show, announced the Doggfather’s guest appearance last month on social media.

Fin, along with Olivia Benson and the others, will investigate the public feud between two men after a pop star is assaulted in her home. Appropriately, Snoop plays the role of a recording artist who’s engaged in a public feud with the husband of the pop star. Meanwhile, Fin’s family ties to one of the men causes trouble.

We’ll get to see how it all played out on Thursday (May 2). Check out the full episode trailer below.

Law and Order SVU 20×22 @SnoopDogg guest star.

