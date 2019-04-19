Remy Ma may be facing legal trouble.

New York City Police is investigating the rapper for an alleged assault. Former “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star, Brittney Taylor, told cops Remy punched her in her eye during the Pretty Lou Benefit concert at Irving Plaza Tuesday night.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Taylor, an up-and-coming rapper herself, went to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated after the alleged assault and reported the crime at the 13th Precinct station Wednesday night despite police officers being there at the concert hall. She later posted a pic on Instagram of her injuries, naming Remy as a her attacker.

“So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night,” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t wanna bring it to social media because It’s pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh. I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work. My Question is @remyma why did you really do this? #WHATHAPPENEDTOWOMANEMPOWERMENT #BlackLove? Smh”

Celebrities such as Tory Lanez have flocked to Taylor’s comments, urging her to remove the post. The post is still up as of Friday (April 19).

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Remy Ma has not been arrested or charged with a crime, law-enforcement sources said.

She is currently on probation which is scheduled to end this August. Remy previously served six years in jail for shooting a friend in 2007 in a dispute over cash.

SIGH. Let’s hope for The Golden Child‘s sake that this isn’t true.

Source: New York Post

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Remy Ma Accused of Punching Former ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Co-Star was originally published on 92q.com

Related