Atlanta News Anchor Goes Off To Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go” [VIDEO]

Our news anchors here in Atlanta are a special, special breed. They aren’t just people who tell us the news, they are personalities and representations of the spirit of the city. None of them are more full of life and zeal than Fred Blankenship of WSB-TV; he’s brought so much joy us over the years.

This week, Fred was FEELIN’ it as he moved and grooved to Beyonce‘s new BBQ jam “Before I Let Go”, a cover of the Frankie Beverly and Maze classic. If you’re not feeling so great today, we HIGHLY suggest you press play on the video below to have your spirit uplifted.

Great Thursday Morning!! “Before I let go “ 2019 edition!! Enjoy every beautiful moment of today!

Let’s get it!! pic.twitter.com/rJpN7ekKVj — Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) April 18, 2019

Go ‘head, lie and tell us you’re not feeling a little bit better right now.

