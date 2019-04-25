Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella this weekend was a resounding success, with 50,000 people getting up early to hear Yeezy renditions of gospel tunes. So much so, that the “Jesus Walks” rapper is reportedly thinking about starting his very own church.

Isn’t this man already hella stressed?

A “source” told People magazine, “He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people. He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

Well, duh. This isn’t shocking to anyone who had paid attention to Yeezus project. But a whole church?

The source added, “Say what you want about Kanye, but he really does want to help people who need support. He understands brokenness and the need for healing, probably more than most people. He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues.”

Will the gospel of Yeezy bringing only positive vibes? Or, will it, hopefully not, become some type of cult ripe for exploitation by those with ill intentions?

Either way, Kanye West probably have plenty of merchandise to supply his parishioners with. Like a holy congregation of clout, in Yeezus’ name.

Photo: Getty

Temple Of Yeezy: Kanye West Considering Starting A Church: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

