Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Choir Director Jason White & His Wife Geneen Give Insight On The Series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

via GospelGoodies.com:
Contrary to what most may not recognize right away, Kanye West loves God. From “Jesus Walks” to “Ultralight Beam” and more, Yeezy’s put his faith out there on a national platform. Most recently, with his weekly Sunday Service performances recorded in nature’s setting with a choir to support his renditions of all music (including but not limited to gospel and his own) to reflect love.
“We didn’t really have a name for it because it’s more of just a healing experience,” his wife, Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel Live when asked if the rapper had started a church.
There’s no prayers or sermon, but the family confirmed, “it’s Christian.” It’s a peaceful vibe where the music and its subject serve as a healer.
Jason White, the music director of The Samples choir that backs up West each Sunday, described the atmosphere as a “great experience” in an interview at ASCAP and Motown Gospel’s annual Morning Glory Breakfast Reception celebrating Stellar Awards nominees.
“Kanye is truly an innovator and [he’s] taking the level up to the next level,” he said. “He loves Jesus, his wife, gospel singer Geneen White added. “What you don’t understand, pray about.”
Watch below as the married duo give insight on Kanye West’s love for God and share what it’s like working with artists outside of gospel music.
