Britney Spears Responds To #FreeBritney Controversy, Asks For Privacy

Britney Spears is finally talking about the crazy #FreeBritney social media campaign where fans have alleged that the “Oops I Did It Again” singer is being held against her will!

On Tuesday (April 23), Spears shared a video message on Instagram along with a caption that read, “I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said.”

She added while warning fans not to “believe everything you read and hear”, “I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me.

“These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them,” she continued. “He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.”

The emails in question are fake emails created by her former manager, Sam Lufti who allegedly sent to members of Spears’ team pretending to mer her. Lufti previously sued Spears, alleging rampant drug abuse and slander from the pop star.

Last month, Spears checked herself into a 30-day mental health program reportedly to deal with mental distress caused by her father Jamie Spears’ health problems. She recently spent Easter with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

