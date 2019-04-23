Kid Cudi Provides 10K Worth Of Popeyes To The Homeless

Kid Cudi gave back to the people in a big way recently. The reclusive performer ordered a huge spread of food for the less fortunate on the eve of Coachella.

As spotted on Complex, Juan Pablo put his money up to feed the homeless last weekend. On Friday, April 19 Cudi ordered $10,000 worth of Popeyes food to be delivered to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. The organizations provide meals and shelter to the destitute of Indio, California. His donation was facilitated by Postmates who also worked with the “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper on his Munchies Menu in salute of 4/20.

The following evening The Lonely Stoner hit the stage. Midway during his set, he was joined by frequent collaborator Kanye West. The pair performed “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” and selections from their joint album Kids See Ghosts. Cudder doubled up on the festival by making an appearance at Ye’s Sunday Service show as well.

Along with the live shows and food delivery Cudi also dropped a Coachella merch drop. You can shop it here.

Martin Berrios Posted 23 hours ago

