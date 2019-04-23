Will Smith Takes On His Younger Self In First Trailer For Sci-Fi Flick ‘Gemini Man’

The King of Instagram, Will Smith used his new tool for entertaining the masses to unveil the first trailer for his new Ang Lee directed sci-fi film, Gemini Man.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Smith, who at one point held the crown when it came to his sci-fi flicks thanks to blockbusters such as Independence Day, Men In Black 1 and 2 and I-Robot, hopes this latest film will put him back on top. Based on the first trailer for Gemini Man, the movie has the potential to be a huge hit.

In the trailer, we learn that 23-year-old Will Smith is an elite assassin and will be taking on his greatest foe ever, his 50-year-old self. The task will not be easy for the young clone which is all made possible thanks to incredible technology that will realistically de-age the actor by a quarter of a century because the older version of himself is no joke.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the action-packed trailer which is backed by a haunting version of JAY-Z‘s record “Forever Young,” the clone vents his frustration to his handler played by Clive Owen saying that, “He knew every move of mine before I made it. I’d have him right there, I’d take the shot, and he would be gone — like a ghost. Who is he?” He eventually learns from his older self that he is the product of an experiment because the OG boasts “there’s never been anyone like me.”

This all sets up for an exciting showdown between the clone and original with the 50-year-old version of Smith proclaiming to his younger self “we have to end this right now.” Gemini Man arrives in theaters later this year October 11th, and stars Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Benedict Wong. Ang Lee (The Life of Pi, Brokeback Moutain) will direct, Game of Thrones creator David Benioff co-wrote the script with Billy Ray and Darren Lemke.

You can watch the trailer for Gemini Man below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Will Smith Takes On His Younger Self In First Trailer For Sci-Fi Flick ‘Gemini Man’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related