The re-brand is strong for Russell Wilson, who recently became the highest paid player in the NFL. To show his appreciation, he gifted 13 teammates of the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line worth $12,000 a piece.

Wilson made history last week signing a 4-year, $140 million contract extension with Seattle. The quarter will now have the highest salary in the league and is already making due to building a foundation for the upcoming season. First reported by TMZ, Wilson set out to buy $156,000 of Amazon stock so he could give it to the men to protect him week-in and week-out on the football field. It’s an investment that can protect the men outside of the field when their careers are over.

“Every Sunday we go to battle together,” Wilson wrote in a letter explaining his actions. “You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family. Now it is my turn to return the favor.”

He continued: “When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication a dozen different ideas came to mind. Some were flashy, some were cool, but I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children.”

According to CNBC, Wilson’s investment could turn out to be very lucrative to his teammates that will help them for life after the NFL:

“Over the past 10 years, Amazon shares have posted a return of about 2,200%, according to FactSet. If that same performance is replicated over the next decade, each of the linesmen’s Amazon stake would be worth north of $270,000. “

Not a bad way to win over your teammates while also ensuring the future of their families is set in stone.

The Seahawks open up their season at home on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Russell Wilson Buys Amazon Stock For Seahawks Offensive Lineman was originally published on cassiuslife.com

