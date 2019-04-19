South Carolina Fifth Grader Died Of Natural Causes, Not A Fight According To Officials

Raniya Wright, the South Carolina fifth-grader who died following a school fight, died of natural causes according to officials.

There will be no criminal charges filed after the cause of death of the 10-year-old did not correlate with those of a fight.

Wright died two days after a fight at school, but Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone says the child died of natural causes after autopsy results were revealed Friday. There was no trauma, or sign of a fight.

There had been questions regarding the fifth grader’s untimely passing as well as the fight between her and another student at Forest Hills Elementary School located in Walterboro, South Carolina.

BREAKING: Solicitor says Raniya Wright died of natural causes. There was no trauma, no sign of a fight, and there will be no criminal charges. Live updates on @wsoctv at noon. https://t.co/Vm9WfNflfo — Brittney Johnson (@BrittneyWSOC9) April 19, 2019

School officials broke up the fight on March 25 and Raniya was taken to the school nurse. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said that she had serious injuries. When paramedics arrived, Raniya was unconscious and taken to the hospital. She died on March 27. Wright’s mother Ashley had said students told her the girl hit her head on a bookshelf before she passed.

