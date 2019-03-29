South Carolina Fifth-Grader Raniya Wright Dies Days After Getting Into Fight With Classmate At School

Via Madamenoire:

A 10-year-old girl of Walterboro, South Carolina has died days after a physical altercation with a classmate at school.

According to The Washington Post, Raniya Wright, a student at Forest Hills Elementary School, got into a physical altercation with a classmate in a classroom at the school on Monday. It’s unclear what the two students were fighting about or what type of injuries Wright obtained in the scuffle. However, it is reported that when school staff were able to end the fight, the fifth grader collapsed. An ambulance was called, and when authorities made it to the school, Wright was unconscious in the nurse’s office, but still breathing. She was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston but died on Wednesday morning.

The student she was involved in the physical altercation with was not named because they are under 17. They were also in the fifth grade and were suspended. As of right now, authorities say no criminal charges have been filed and there were no weapons used in the fight. The type of attack is listed by the County Sherrif’s Office as a simple assault. Wright’s mother, Ashley Wright, believes bullying is what caused the altercation.

“I have a lot to say,” she told The Post and Courier. I just have to wrap my head around it all.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine what caused the child’s death and an investigation is ongoing. Students and staff at Forest Hills Elementary, and in the Colleton County School District are reeling over the loss. Grief counselors are on campus helping everyone deal with Wright’s unexpected passing.

“Raniya was a wonderful student,” said Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber in a statement. “She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister. She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher.”

The school district also offered their condolences to her family over the “tremendous loss.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, he said. “Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with this family in the difficult days ahead.”

