Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris On Fire [VIDEO]

First responders in Paris, France are battling a fire at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

According to reports, the fire appears to be coming from inside the cathedral.

The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th Century and today, it’s considered a feat of architecture as much as a religious symbol.

Notre Dame is one of Paris’ most popular attractions, drawing an estimated 13 million visitors a year.

This is a developing story…

