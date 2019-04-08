via Bossip:

We’ve watched a lot of companies over the last several months go down on social media over offensive advertising or selling products some believe are racist.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Burger King is now being accused of mocking the Asian community with a new advertisement.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TheDrum, a New Zealand branch of the fast food chain is currently getting cooked online for the follow ad for their new “Vietnamese Sweet Chilli Tendercrisp burger.”

So this is the new Burger King ad for a “Vietnamese” burger ok coolcoolcoolcoolcool CHOPSTICKS R HILARIOUS right omg etc 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/zVD8CN04Wc — 마리아. Maria. (@mariahmocarey) April 4, 2019

Burger King has yet to respond to this ad even after receiving backlash.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

New Burger King Mocks Asian Community With Obviously Offensive Chopsticks Ad was originally published on getuperica.com

Related