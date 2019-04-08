CLOSE
New Burger King Mocks Asian Community With Obviously Offensive Chopsticks Ad

Burger King

We’ve watched a lot of companies over the last several months go down on social media over offensive advertising or selling products some believe are racist.

Burger King is now being accused of mocking the Asian community with a new advertisement.

According to TheDrum, a New Zealand branch of the fast food chain is currently getting cooked online for the follow ad for their new “Vietnamese Sweet Chilli Tendercrisp burger.”

Burger King has yet to respond to this ad even after receiving backlash.

