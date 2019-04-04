Via Madamenoire:

Modern day dating is rife with on and off relationships and fickle love–so seeing a story of love that stood the test of time is refreshing.

D.W. Williams and Willie Williams are celebrating 82 years of marriage this year, UPI reports. The couples turned 100 and 103 this month.

The pair celebrated their nearly centennial long love story by throwing a party at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte. Their love has survived a lot in the past eighty years, including The Great Depression, World War II and the Civil Rights Movement.

Despite all the years between them, they still remember fondly the day we met.

Their expansive family and friends gathered to celebrate a union that has endured since they were in their teens and early twenties.

“To see them at this age and still doing well, it’s just a blessing to have them here,” Williams-Greene told WSOC-TV.

When asked how they’ve made it work al these years, Willie said it’s quite simple:

“I don’t have no secret for that, just be nice to each other,” the couple said.

His granddaughter, a witness to their love as a part of their family, said of their long lasting partnership:

“It’s communication and loving each other and working together, they are each other’s best friend,” she told the press.

It’s not common for a marriage to last this long. As a matter of fact, an article from the Washington Post in 2016 reported only 7% of all marriages have existed for fifty years.

You can watch below:

A Forever Kind Of Love: North Carolina Couple Celebrates 82nd Wedding Anniversary [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

