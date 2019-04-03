CLOSE
Police Find Teen With Backpack Filled With Bottle Of Gasoline After Two Churches Were Set On Fire

ladder fire truck

Source: Photo By Tom Carter / Getty

18-year-old, Jillian Robinson was arrested and is now being charged with felony arson and burglary after setting fire to two churches. According to Crime Online, the Utah teen caused almost $600,000 worth of damage.

Robinson is being accused of setting fire to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ and another church nearly a mile away.

The Orem Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook and mentioned that several fires were set in the church. Reports state that Robinson was found outside on the sidewalk of the second church with a backpack that had a water bottle filled with gasoline, lighter and more in it.

Inside one of the churches the phrase “Satan Lives” was written with a Sharpie marker. When Robinson was first asked about what happened she denied everything.

Later, in a written statement she admitted she only wanted to set a small fire.

She said, “I was angry and all I wanted to do was set a small fire and it got out of control. I fled the scene and didn’t look back. I felt like playing with fire because of my crazy life at home, this was not a hate crime.”

We will keep you posted on this story as more details become available.

was originally published on getuperica.com

