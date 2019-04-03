Amber Rose is Pregnant! [PHOTO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Amber Rose is having a baby!
The superstar is expected a boy with her current boyfriend, AE.
She shared the news on social media, posting a photo of her getting a sonogram. In the caption, she shared that her 6-year-old son, Sebastian, is excited to be a big brother!
Rose gave birth to Sebastian back in 2013 with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.
Congrats to Amber and AE!
