Amber Rose is Pregnant! [PHOTO]

Amber Rose is Pregnant!

Amber Rose is having a baby!

The superstar is expected a boy with her current boyfriend, AE.

She shared the news on social media, posting a photo of her getting a sonogram. In the caption, she shared that her 6-year-old son, Sebastian, is excited to be a big brother!

Rose gave birth to Sebastian back in 2013 with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Congrats to Amber and AE!

Congrats to Amber and AE!

