CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: Stephen A. Smith to Become Richest ESPN Talent in History

Leave a comment
UFC Fight Night: VanZant v Ostovich

Source: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC / Getty

Stephen A. Smith is in line to become the highest-paid on-air personality at ESPN.

According to NY Post, negotiations are underway between Smith and the network. He could walk away earning anywhere between $8 million-to-$10 million a year.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

By comparison, Mike Greenberg gets paid $6.5 million to host “Get Up!,” which is the network’s highest publicly known salary.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Smith still has two years remaining on his current contract where he’s earning in the $5 million range. Right now the 51-year-old is on “First Take” and “SportsCenter.

SEE ALSO: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Breaks Down The Big Game & More With Brian Mitchell & Scott Linn

Network executives consider him the face of the ESPN.

Wow!

Source: NY Post

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Report: Stephen A. Smith to Become Richest ESPN Talent in History was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

espn , money , Stephen A. Smith

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close