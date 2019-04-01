Which Nation Is The Happiest Nation In The World?

What nation is considered to be the happiest in the world? To many’s surprise, it’s not the U.S.

Finland was actually ranked the world’s happiest nation for the second year in a row in the annual World Happiness Report from the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The report is based on factors including economic wealth, life expectancy, social support, freedom to make life choices and levels of government corruption.

The other Nordic countries were also up at the top again this year.

Finland is followed by Denmark, Norway, and Iceland. Rounding out the top 10 were The Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and Austria. The U.S. fell from 18th place last year to 19th place this year.

