Signs He’s Never Going To Be The Man You Deserve

Sometimes, depending on where we are in our lives, women tend to attach themselves to men who diminish their worth. Whether you’re going through something internally or just happened to put your heart on the line for the wrong man, being with someone who doesn’t deserve you is never the way to go.

It may be hard to determine if you are indeed currently in a relationship with someone who’s never going to be the man you truly deserve, but thankfully we’ve made it easy. Check out our list of signs to know for sure if it’s time to show your man the exit and open the door to someone who is more than worthy of the woman you are.

1. You Don’t Feel Like Equals

If your man constantly puts you down and/or makes you feel inferior to him and his success, you need to let him go for good.

A relationship should be about understanding the importance of 50/50 and feeling loved and supported at all times. Don’t continue to stay with someone who insists on making you feel like you don’t measure up to who he is.

2. He Makes You Doubt Yourself

Despite our best efforts, we have all dealt with self-doubt at some point in our lives. However, there is a difference when the doubting comes from you and when it’s festering because your man makes you feel this way.

Your partner should be in your corner being your biggest cheerleader, lifting you up when you want to throw in the towel. He certainly shouldn’t be the person who is causing you to doubt yourself in an effort to control you and lower your self-esteem.

3. You Always Give But Never Receive

This behavior is a tell-tale sign that your relationship is extremely one-sided. No one wants to be in a relationship where they are the only ones giving of themselves, their time, their heart, their finances, etc., while the other party just repeatedly takes.

Take a stance with this behavior and stop giving! If you are naturally a giving person it may be hard to do initially, but you must force yourself. It’s important to assert yourself in this manner and let him know you’re nobody’s doormat.

4. He’s Repeatedly Unfaithful

As the saying goes, “once a cheater, always a cheater.” Some women are able to excuse or forgive a single act of infidelity, but the likelihood that the indiscretion will happen again is very likely.

Free yourself from the reins of a repeatedly unfaithful man once and for all. Since he obviously doesn’t want to be in a committed relationship, make it easy for him and show him the door.

5. You Developed Insecurities Since Being With Him

Were you a once-confident, strong woman before you got into a relationship with this man, but you’ve totally changed how you view yourself? If yes, this is likely due to him making you feel insecure to keep you on a lower level than him.

Insecurities can run deep and cause lasting damage, so it’s imperative that you remove this toxic individual from your life for your own sake.

6. He Dismisses Your Goals & Dreams

Sharing your dreams and goals with your partner takes an incredible amount of vulnerability, which also means that it’s devastating when those dreams and goals are dismissed.

Whether he’s insecure about where he is in his own life, secretly jealous of your passions or simply too self-centered to care, you need to eliminate someone so unsupportive from your life.

