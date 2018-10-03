8 Signs You’re Really Stressed Out

Haven’t been feeling like yourself lately, but not sure what’s wrong? Stress can manifest itself in all kinds of weird ways, so some of the signs are easy to miss. Hit the flip for 9 signals you need to book a vacation ASAP, courtesy of the good folks on Twitter.

#SignsThatYouAreStressed you don’t get out of bed cause your list of stuff to do is too big pic.twitter.com/Iecln8tPms — Ashley (@ashleybre35) April 20, 2018

#SignsThatYouAreStressed

You're music gets angrier as the day goes on. pic.twitter.com/6DbciwHKc0 — Ambien (@AminamAmbien) April 20, 2018

You get annoyed when your human tries to be affectionate.#SignsThatYouAreStressed pic.twitter.com/ia7FQprMjN — "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) April 20, 2018

Some asks you a question and you just lose it. #SignsThatYouAreStressed pic.twitter.com/mx3lTR1QqA — Lil Ranna Anna (@RannaRoyalAnna) April 20, 2018

The house has never looked so clean. #SignsThatYouAreStressed pic.twitter.com/vZVkdetLFj — Lauren Bird Horowitz (@birdaileen) April 20, 2018

