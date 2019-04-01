Thanks to #HunchoDay, Colin Kaepernick Got Back On The Field

The NFL season is over and Colin Kaepernick has received a settlement from the NFL, but that doesn’t stop him from wanting to suit up.

On Sunday, he got the chance, thanks to Migos’ Quavo. On the annual #HunchoDay flag football game, the rapper invited some of the biggest names in the league to participate in the community day and connect with the neighborhood’s youth. This year, stars like Kaepernick, Von Miller, Saquon Barkley, Eric Reid, and more showed up at Berkmar High School in Lilburn to have some fun.

No doubt play of the day from #HunchoDay — @Kaepernick7 to @QuavoStuntin on a 2-point conversion … I'm saying call on the field stands after replay review. pic.twitter.com/R4BQ2nF2Dj — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) March 31, 2019

We haven’t seen Kap in action since the 2016 season, so don’t mind us if we get a little too excited about him hitting Quavo with the easy two-point conversion.

Cam Newton also showed up and was even on the same team as New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game as a member of the San Francisco 49ers since 2016, when he and Eric Reid decided to take a stand for racial injustices in America by kneeling during the national anthem. In response, a wave of support came from other players who knelt or raised a fist in solidarity with Kaepernick, while others saw it as disrespectful to the armed forces.

Soon his protest overshadowed his play, and after cutting ties with the 49ers, he was seemingly blacklisted and other NFL teams refused to pick him up despite him being more talented than some franchise quarterbacks. After accusing the league of colluding to keep him off the field, he’d eventually settle out of court for less than $10 million— significantly less than the initial rumored amount.

While Kap’s future in the league is still uncertain, if he ever made it back on to a roster, it wouldn’t be without complications—Eric Reid is getting drug tested way more than his NFL counterparts.

Oh, and it looks like Gucci Mane might have an arm?

Thanks to #HunchoDay, Colin Kaepernick Got Back On The Field was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Team CASSIUS Posted 21 hours ago

