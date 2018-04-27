Videos
Home > Videos

Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend The Most Awkward Shoutout Ever [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 20 hours ago
280 reads
Leave a comment
2018 NFL Draft

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

Saquon Barkley is living his dreams after being drafted second overall to the New York Giants.  He knows his life is about to change and with those changes will come a lot more attention — and groupies.

The new groupies and side chicks must have been on Saquon’s mind because during his NFL draft interview, he not only forgot to shout out his girlfriend, he didn’t seem like even wanted to.

 

Poor Anna, are you okay?

The Latest:

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

19 photos Launch gallery

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend The Most Awkward Shoutout Ever [VIDEO]

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×