Saquon Barkley is living his dreams after being drafted second overall to the New York Giants. He knows his life is about to change and with those changes will come a lot more attention — and groupies.

Follow @TheRSMS

The new groupies and side chicks must have been on Saquon’s mind because during his NFL draft interview, he not only forgot to shout out his girlfriend, he didn’t seem like even wanted to.

Yo, he was not trying to S/O Anna. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gwq90UREt5 — Corddaryl Woodford (@Corddaryl) April 27, 2018

Poor Anna, are you okay?

The Latest:

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS) 19 photos Launch gallery 22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS) 1. Tom Brady Source:Getty 1 of 19 2. Roddy White 2 of 19 3. Andrew Whitworth Source:David Kohl- USA Today 3 of 19 4. Matt Toeaina Source:Getty 4 of 19 5. Joe Flacco 5 of 19 6. Vince WIlfork 6 of 19 7. Peyton Manning 7 of 19 8. Larry Fitzgerald Source:Getty 8 of 19 9. Frank Gore Source:Getty 9 of 19 10. Jason Witten Source:Getty 10 of 19 11. Dwayne Bowe Source:Screenshot 11 of 19 12. Dez Bryant and his boy. Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. Lesean McCoy holds his son close. Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. Chris Hoke and his son Cade Source:Getty 14 of 19 15. Rick Seubert and his son Hunter Source:Getty 15 of 19 16. Plaxico Burress and his son Elijah Source:Getty 16 of 19 17. Aaron Smith Source:Getty 17 of 19 18. Casey Hampton Source:Getty 18 of 19 19. Drew Brees Source:Getty 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend The Most Awkward Shoutout Ever [VIDEO] 22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)