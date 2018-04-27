Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend The Most Awkward Shoutout Ever [VIDEO]

280 reads Leave a comment
Saquon Barkley is living his dreams after being drafted second overall to the New York Giants. He knows his life is about to change and with those changes will come a lot more attention — and groupies.
The new groupies and side chicks must have been on Saquon’s mind because during his NFL draft interview, he not only forgot to shout out his girlfriend, he didn’t seem like even wanted to.
Poor Anna, are you okay?
22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)
19 photos Launch gallery
22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)
1. Tom BradySource:Getty 1 of 19
2. Roddy White2 of 19
3. Andrew WhitworthSource:David Kohl- USA Today 3 of 19
4. Matt ToeainaSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. Joe Flacco5 of 19
6. Vince WIlfork6 of 19
7. Peyton Manning7 of 19
8. Larry FitzgeraldSource:Getty 8 of 19
9. Frank GoreSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. Jason WittenSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. Dwayne BoweSource:Screenshot 11 of 19
12. Dez Bryant and his boy.Source:Instagram 12 of 19
13. Lesean McCoy holds his son close.Source:Instagram 13 of 19
14. Chris Hoke and his son CadeSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. Rick Seubert and his son HunterSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. Plaxico Burress and his son ElijahSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. Aaron SmithSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. Casey HamptonSource:Getty 18 of 19
19. Drew BreesSource:Getty 19 of 19
