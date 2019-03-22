The members of Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries are mourning the loss of a 5-year-old child. According to ABC 13, the child died after a table at the church fell on him.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Reports state that the incident happened around 10:45 p.m.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The 5-year-old was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and died that same evening.

SEE ALSO: You Know You Grew Up In A Black Church If You’ve Encountered These 11 Things

Authorities are still investigating what caused the table to fall and we will continue to keep the family and friend of this young boy in our prayers.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Crushed By Table At Church [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Related

Larissa Mendoza Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: