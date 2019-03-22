CLOSE
News
HomeNews

5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Crushed By Table At Church [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Stock image of Washington DC., USA

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

The members of Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries are mourning the loss of a 5-year-old child. According to ABC 13, the child died after a table at the church fell on him.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Reports state that the incident happened around 10:45 p.m.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The 5-year-old was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and died that same evening.

SEE ALSO: You Know You Grew Up In A Black Church If You’ve Encountered These 11 Things

Authorities are still investigating what caused the table to fall and we will continue to keep the family and friend of this young boy in our prayers.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Crushed By Table At Church [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Church

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close