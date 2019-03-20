Tevin Campbell To Appear On ‘Queen Sugar’ After Ava DuVernay Pulled Some Strings

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

Last year, folks had to call Luvvie to the table after she tried to make a joke at the expense of Tevin Campbell. For those who don’t remember, after the passing of Aretha Franklin, Black folks on social media were trying to decide who should tribute the legendary Queen of Soul at her funeral and other honorary occasions.

When someone mentioned Tevin Campbell’s name, Luvvie didn’t agree.

Someone suggested Tevin Campbell to sing at Aretha's tribute. Under what rock did they pull that name from? — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 16, 2018

And baybee, Black folks were not here for Luvvie, a Nigerian immigrant who caters and speaks to a predominately Black American audience, coming for one of our African American musical greats. The discussion caused Tevin Campbell to trend with people expressing their support for him. (Not to mention, the discussion unearthed some other tweets that seemed to suggest a lack of respect for Black American culture). One of most influential voices in support of Campbell just happened to be New York Times bestselling author Roxane Gay and director, producer Ava DuVernay.

Gay wrote:

Smh. If you don’t know Tevin Campbell has the range… — roxane gay (@rgay) August 17, 2018

And in response, DuVernay not only expressed her support for Campbell online, she vowed to put some money in his pocket.

Rebuking any Tevin Campbell slander from millennials and plotting to write him into an episode of Queen Sugar SOMEHOW. On general principle. pic.twitter.com/mcNCGBnvDv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 17, 2018

Now y’all know, some people talk about it and others be about it. DuVernay kept her promise. “Queen Sugar” and Campbell shared a video of himself on set.

“@Ava is a doer, she kept her word.” Welcome to #QueenSugar, Tevin Campbell— stay tuned! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/jKKUcBreyO — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) March 19, 2019

“Hey Errrbody. Hello y’all. I don’t know what y’all doing but I know what I’m doing and where I’m at. I’m on the set of “Queen Sugar” baby! And I done had a talk with everybody, all the characters. We’re not going to get into that. This is so exciting for me and I want to thank DuVernay, Ava DuVernay. She’s a doer. She kept her word. I want to thank the cast and the crew for making me feel at home, like I been here for years. Oh my God, y’all don’t even understand how excited I am. So, that’s all I’m going to give away as of now but stayed tuned to season 4 baby.”

We’re excited to see what role he’ll play.

Season 4 of OWN’s Queen Sugar will premiere on June 12.

