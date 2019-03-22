“One on One” Creator, Notable Television Writer & Producer Eunetta T. Boone Dead At 63

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

Chances are you may not have known Eunetta T. Boone by name. But you know her work. Boone was a comedy writer, producer showrunner, and creator of “One on One,” starring Flex Alexander and Kyla Pratt.

Sadly, according to Shadow and Act, Boone passed away at 63-years-old. Her body was found in her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 20.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Boone, who was the showrunner for Disney’s “Raven’s Home” at the time of her passing, had a career that included some of our favorite shows. She wrote for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “The Parent ‘Hood,” “Living Single,” “The Hughley’s,” “My Wife and Kids,”

In addition to writing for these shows, she served in various producer roles for “The Hughleys,” “My Wife and Kids” and “One on One.”

Boone also wrote the script for the film project about legendary Black jewel thief Doris Payne. While Tessa Thompson has been attached to the project, there is no word on when it’s set to be released.

According to an obituary provided by the Disney Channel, Boone graduated from the University of Maryland with a journalism degree and received her Master of Sciences in Journalism from Columbia University. She began her career as a sports journalist at the Baltimore Sun. She was the first Black woman to cover sport in the city.

Disney released this statement about her passing.

SEE ALSO: Kristoff St. John’s Cause Of Death Revealed

“Eunetta Boone was a wonderful person and a consummate storyteller and teacher, and through her leadership on many productions including ‘Raven’s Home,’ she did so well what she enjoyed most — mentoring creative talent. Eunetta will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew her. All of us at Disney Channel grieve her passing and send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.”

Boone’s death is said to be the result of a heart attack. She is survived by her mother, Eunice Taylor; sister, Regina Ward; nieces, Breawna Taylor, MaKenna Ward, friends and family.

In the days since her death, people who have worked with her have come forward to speak about her legacy and offer their condolences.

Raven Symoné, who also serves as executive producer on her show, “Raven’s Home,” wrote: “My heart is heavy following the loss of ‘Raven’s Home’ executive producer Eunetta Boone. Eunetta was a pioneer and an inspiration to everyone she met. She was a masterful storyteller, an empathetic leader and a beacon of light to so many. I’m sending love and my deepest sympathies to Eunetta’s family and friends and all who knew and loved her. She will be missed. Thank you for everything Eunetta.”

Reagan Gomez, who was one of the stars on “The Parent ‘Hood” tweeted this:

Rest in peace Eunetta. I didn’t realize until I got older, just how important seeing Black Women in power positions (like Eunetta) was for me growing up. I’m blessed to have known and learned from her. Prayers to her family. https://t.co/8UjsQOo9BE — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) March 21, 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

“One on One” Creator, Notable Television Writer & Producer Eunetta T. Boone Dead At 63 was originally published on getuperica.com

Related