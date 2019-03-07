Priest Arrested After Allegedly Recording Himself Raping An Underage Girl

Earlier this week Pennsylvania priest, Reverend Armand Garcia was arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl and filming it. Crime Online reports that Garcia was being investigated by police after news outlets claimed Garcia had an inappropriate relationship with an altar girl at Immaculate Heart Parish.
In 2017, Garcia was transferred to St. Martin of Tours Parish.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Garcia allegedly gave the girl marijuana and alcohol in different places including his living quarters.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Parents of the children from Immaculate Heart told the press that they didn’t know about the investigation until Garcia was arrested.
SEE ALSO: Priest Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Child Porn, Admits Tampering With Communion & More
One parent said, “I feel like it was swept under the rug. I feel like it was purposely hidden from the school and hidden from the parishioners.”
The diocese will not be paying for Garcia’s legal bills and now his ministry is under restriction.
Kevin Gavin the archdiocesan spokesperson said, “The Archdiocese is cooperating fully with law enforcement regarding this matter and remains fervently committed to preventing child abuse.”
Garcia has been released after posting bail and will be in court on March 14.
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren SharperSource: 1 of 13
2. Rosey GrierSource: 2 of 13
3. Ceelo GreenSource: 3 of 13
4. Mike TysonSource: 4 of 13
5. Alex Da SilvaSource: 5 of 13
6. Britney SpearsSource: 6 of 13
7. Sean KingstonSource: 7 of 13
8. Tupac ShakurSource: 8 of 13
9. Al GoreSource: 9 of 13
10. Bill CosbySource: 10 of 13
11. John TravoltaSource: 11 of 13
12. Lawrence TaylorSource: 12 of 13
13. R. KellySource: 13 of 13
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- R.Kelly Sits Down with Gayle King in Explosive Interview [VIDEO]
- ‘Sister, Sister’ Star Marques Houston Is Engaged [PHOTOS]
- Meagan Good Responds To Throwback Picture Of Khloe Kardashian Walking Her On A Leash
Priest Arrested After Allegedly Recording Himself Raping An Underage Girl was originally published on getuperica.com