Ja Rule caught another L, despite what he might tell you (and tweet). The Queens rapper was booked for a performance at a 90’s themed NBA halftime show for the Milwaukee Bucks—and it didn’t go too well.
You knew ish was going to go left when Ja Rule had to mention that it was 90’s night but he doesn’t consider himself a 90’s artist (awkward).
The real comedy is the Milwaukee Bucks, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, putting up shots while Ja was still busy performing. Bruh!
To be fair, no one goes to NBA games to watch the halftime show. But man, this is painful.
The Bucks did beat the Timberwolves, though. Speaking of, the latter even got a Fyre Festival joke in.
Also, Ja had something to say regarding all the slander.
Ja Rule Performed At NBA Halftime Show, Giannis Had To Get Practice Shots Up, Though [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com