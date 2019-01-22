Tweets On Fyre: Ja Rule Sounds Off Against Struggle Music Festival Docs, Someone Take His Phone

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Over the weekend, the talk of the internet was two documentaries that highlighted the epic struggle that was Fyre Festival. One of the many people involved in the scam was rapper Ja Rule who can be seen in both docs excited about the festival that never was. He recently broke his silence, blasting both documentaries on Twitter.

Y’all want it to be me sooo bad it’s crazy… kinda sad!!! the crazy shit is I’m watching the docs in awe myself… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Should have just said nothing at all.

50 Cent’s favorite punching bag Jeffrey Atkins tried to Tweet through the slander coming his way and failed miserably. Rule believes that both docs unfairly levied the blame on him for the disaster that was Fyre Fest and said “I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers,” days after Hulu’s Fyre Fraud and Netflix’s Fyre documentaries dropped.

I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers… 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

He then followed that up by defending himself by ridiculously stating he had an “amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!!” and adding “I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???”

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

While both documentaries detail how disastrous Fyre Festival was, The Ringer pointed out that both docs have some eye-opening issues. Hulu paid convicted fraudster Billy McFarland, and an undisclosed amount of money for an on-camera interview and Netflix’s doc was co-produced by Jerry Media better known as the Fuck Jerry group who helped market the festival.

Ja Rule wasted no time shifting any blame thrown his way and directed it towards his former business partner stating he has “receipts, “pointed out those issues with the docs and made himself to look like a victim as well stating he lost “plenty” of money.

Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should’ve went to the Bahamian ppl Netflix PAID fuck Jerry the same guys that did the promo for the festival… 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Through all the mess, Twitter did finally put enough pressure on the Queens rapper to apologize to Bahamian native and restaurant owner MaryAnne Rolle who was screwed over by the festival.

My heart goes out to this lovely lady… MaryAnne Rolle we’ve never met but I’m devastated that something that was meant to be amazing, turn out to be such a disaster and hurt so many… https://t.co/16ld7ePlvQ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 21, 2019

Since the release of the docs, she has managed to raise $144,735 through her own campaign and exceeded her goal $123,000. Speaking with TMZ exclusively she still feels Ja Rule should pony up $100k and we definitely agree he should pay her if he is indeed genuinely sorry.

Photo: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Tweets On Fyre: Ja Rule Sounds Off Against Struggle Music Festival Docs, Someone Take His Phone was originally published on hiphopwired.com

