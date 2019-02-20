Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Chicago Police have now named Jussie Smollett as a suspect in his own alleged attack and he could be facing charges related to filing a false police report. Right now, detectives are presenting evidence before a grand jury.
The news comes after surveillance video showed the brothers who allegedly helped Smollett stage the attack buying items TMZ said were used during the incident. Press play below and watch as Ola and Abel Osundairo check out at the counter, piling up the items, which include ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.
At one point Abel pulls his hoodie over his head, attempting to hide his face, but he’d already been seen clearly on the video. According to CBS Chicago, the brothers bought these items the day before the “attack” on Smollett.
Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett has kept quiet. This, while his future on ‘Empire’ may be hanging in the balance.
Police: Jussie Smollett Is Now a Suspect, Charges Pending was originally published on 92q.com