Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s no secret that Mo’Nique doesn’t hold her tongue when she feels disrespected or threatened.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Just last week she called Whoopi Goldeberg “the help” and now she allegedly had some choice words for Steve Harvey.

According to gossip site TheJasmineBrand.com, Mo’Nique was recently a guest on the “Steve” show to promote her upcoming residency in Las Vegas, but it all went left when Steve told the Oscar winner that she needed to apologize to Whoopi for disparaging comments she made in an interview with Vulture, a source said.

SEE ALSO: You Won’t Believe How Good Mo’Nique Looks Now [PHOTOS]

However, Mo wasn’t trying to hear that noise.

“She threatened to hit Stevein the face. He told her if she hit him, her husband would have to come out and square off,” the same source added.

While neither celeb has confirmed this alleged altercation ever happened, JasmineBrand.com reported “that the cameras were rolling during the heated conversation, but no word on if it the spat will air.”

SEE ALSO: Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official [PHOTOS]

The episode will allegedly air in the coming weeks, so time only time will tell if this is actually the truth.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On His Show? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com