You Won’t Believe How Good Mo’Nique Looks Now [PHOTOS]

Not that long ago Mo’Nique was in the news for controversial reasons, but lately she’s got people talking because of her looks.

For the past few years, Monique has been on a weight loss journey and has been dropping those pounds quickly. We’ve seen her fly transformation throughout that time, but she’s still going – the comedienne and actress recently posted a picture of her weight loss on her Instagram page that is breaking the internet.

BLACK IS EVERYTHING. www.moniqueworldwide.com

LEARNING SOMETHING NEW. Love y'all

Auntie is looking like a snack that our uncle would be trying to get at.

