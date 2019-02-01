Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts In RICO Case

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to TMZ, rapper Tekashi Six9ine has pled guilty in federal court on nine counts, including racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses and narcotics trafficking.

The plea deal with the feds makes it unclear how much time the “Gummo” rapper will serve behind bars. According to federal documents unsealed earlier this week, the rapper was involved in dealing heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana. The rapper was facing a possibility of life in prison after he was indicted back in November.

This story is developing…

Brandon Caldwell Posted 3 hours ago

