Drake Tip Two McDonald’s Employees A Hefty Amount Of Cash

“I’ve just confirmed with the PR company who represents @McDonalds that @Drake did not tip $10,000 to employees,” @Chloe_Melas tweeted. “He gave them $100 each.” Of course trolls wasted no time hopping into AJ’s mentions to drag him, but the frequent McDonald’s customer says he isn’t lying.

“& since y’all want to believe a certain individual (who wasn’t there) who apparently contacted a McDonald’s “PR team” (who also wasn’t there) – this didn’t happen inside,” he tweeted. “He came through the drive-thru first & only came inside (with his security guards) to use the bathroom.”

“One of the employees (who I know since I visit that particular location often) turned to me as he and his security guards walked in (after going through the drive-thru) and whispered what just happened as the other female employee started crying hysterically in the back,” AJ recalled, adding “Now stay out of my mentions.”