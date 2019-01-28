CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pepsi Shares Cardi B’s Super Bowl Commercial With Lil Jon And Steve Carell

Leave a comment

Believe it or not, it’s already Super Bowl week. While the rest of the country is busy planning out Super Bowl parties, prop bets and more, advertisers are getting ahead of the Big Game by sharing some of their Super Bowl ads online.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One of the more highly anticipated commercials was Cardi B‘s debut Pepsi commercial and it doesn’t disappoint. Co-starring Steve Carell and Lil Jon, Cardi’s on her Brooke Shields walking into a restaurant with a can of Pepsi and hitting her signature “Okkurrt” catchphrase.

Watch the full commercial below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Pepsi Shares Cardi B’s Super Bowl Commercial With Lil Jon And Steve Carell was originally published on theboxhouston.com

cardi b , Lil Jon , Super Bowl

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close