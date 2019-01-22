Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Source: Robert Kamau / GettyAfter Princess Nokia claimed Ariana Grande stole her lyrics and flow on her new single “7 Rings,” Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz also called the pop star out for her alleged thieving ways. In a series of tweets addressing Ariana, Big Drako (personally, we prefer Draco) told the singer to give credit where credit is due, period.

Ariana was busy tweeting about how her friends inspired her new “celebratory bop” when Mr. “Pretty Boy Swag,” himself, came through to let her know she forgot to acknowledge someone.

Give me my credit. Period https://t.co/Akhp2BXcuY — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019

“Lol stop stealing my swag. Word,” he wrote.

Lol stop stealing my swag. Word https://t.co/jIMnD5m5U8 — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019

He also called her a thief, plain and simple.

Soulja Boy isn’t the only one addressing the pop star, as she also seemed to be highly inspired by 2 Chainz and his Pink Trap House. This is what the “7 Rings” visual looks like….

To top all that amazing appropriation off, Ariana Grande is also under fire after some racially insensitive comments. Going off the lyrics from “7 Rings,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories “‘You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it’… White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.”

She later followed up with an apology and explanation…

Do you think Ariana Grande stole Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag?” And furthermore, will you be copping her new album, reportedly due in just six months?

Photo: Getty

Did Ariana Grande Steal Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag?”, Big Drako Chimes In was originally published on hiphopwired.com

