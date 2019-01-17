We Can All Stop With The 10 Year Challenge Now Because Mariah Carey Won

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Mariah Carey always has a way of making things her own and completely disregarding what everyone else is doing–so it’s no surprise Mimi took that same approach when it came to the 10 year challenge.

If you’re not already familiar with the 10 year challenge…consider yourself lucky. But chances are, you’ve seen almost all of your friends on social media posting pictures of themselves from 2009 side-by-side with a picture of them today, in 2019.

There’s a lot of questions that stemmed from everyone randomly starting this 10 year challenge. Why not wait until 2020 so this challenge could be a million times more satisfying? Is this all just a ploy from the government (or Facebook) to train facial recognition technology on aging? Where do all of these challenges even come from and why do we do them?

The answer to most of those questions is still unknown, but unlike the rest of us, Mariah Carey decided not to conform to this possible government ploy–and she made that fact known in the most Mariah way possible.

Earlier this week, Ms. Carey posted a side-by-side photo much like those that the rest of the internet has been posting these past couple of weeks. But in the name of being original, the two photos that she edited–well, let’s be real, Mariah definitely doesn’t edit her own photos–are the exact same picture.

I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019

Mariah Carey is not anything like any of us. She doesn’t understand the 10 year challenge, so she doesn’t stick to the rules. The icon wrote, “I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge *Picture taken at some point prior to today” and now everyone needs to stop posting their 10 year challenges IMMEDIATELY.

“Time is not something I acknowledge” just might be the most iconic quote of 2019 and it’s not even February yet. It’s literally the most perfect excuse for anything and everything, and the people of Twitter are already having a field day with it.

Take a look at some of the funniest, realest, and most ridiculous reactions to Mariah’s incredible 10 year challenge.

“Time is not something I acknowledge” is the only sentence I care about today 👑 https://t.co/WvOUyWqkv2 — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) January 17, 2019

If your credit card company doesn’t accept Mariah’s quote as an excuse, you need a new credit card.

My Credit Card Company: Uhm, hello, you haven't paid a bill in a year…? Me: Time is not something I acknowledge https://t.co/yliYDHLxK7 — Cassie Surprise (@chasspod) January 16, 2019

Mariah knows all about pretending not to know somebody, no matter how much time has passed between their feud. Because, you know, she doesn’t acknowledge time.

My ex boyfriend: Surely you’ve forgiven me after all this time? Me: Time is not something I acknowledge pic.twitter.com/tzCfDieIQj — Danielle Sepulvalentine (@ellesep) January 17, 2019

How can your paper be late if time doesn’t really exist?

my professor: why didn’t you turn in your paper, it was due today

me: time is not something i acknowledge https://t.co/pWnvWig5Wd — ash (@thestorycfus) January 17, 2019

Quoting Mariah Carey in an essay (and citing your sources) should honestly be an automatic A.

"Time is not somwthing I acknowledge" here Mariah Carey is commenting on time as a human concept that does not exist as something linear like commonly believed but circular. In this essay I will- https://t.co/AtimQ1AFkk — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) January 16, 2019

We Can All Stop With The 10 Year Challenge Now Because Mariah Carey Won was originally published on globalgrind.com

