Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church is mourning the loss of their beloved pastor. According to ABC 13, while Pastor Anthony Longino was opening the church doors for Sunday service he was approached by two men.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Police say that 22-year-old Marquez and his friend shot and killed him then took off in the pastor’s truck. Marquez confessed to police and mentioned him and his friend planned to rob the pastor.

Longino was the head pastor for over two decades and we will continue to keep his family and this church in our prayers.

See 12 gospel artists who are also pastors below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Pastor Gunned Down While Opening The Church Doors For Service was originally published on getuperica.com