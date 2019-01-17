All The Times LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James Won Our Hearts On Social Media

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted January 17, 2019
Posted January 17, 2019
View this post on Instagram As If?!?! #ZhuriNova💫#CherHorowitzVibes A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Oct 27, 2018 at 5:31pm PDT
As If?!?! #ZhuriNova💫#CherHorowitzVibes
A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Oct 27, 2018 at 5:31pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Happy 3rd Birthday to my Princess Zhuri Nova aka Daddy's lil girl aka Momma's lil face. You're so amazing beyond years and I'm so happy every time I see your face! Daddy loves you for eternity and beyond!! #SheGetsWhateverSheWantsFromMe #AndWhatSo #ThatsMyBabyGirl #LilGuysDontEvenTryIt #IllBeWaitingAtTheGateWithTheGuardWithSomethingOnMyHipToo #ThinkItsAGameIfYouWantTo A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:31am PDT
Happy 3rd Birthday to my Princess Zhuri Nova aka Daddy's lil girl aka Momma's lil face. You're so amazing beyond years and I'm so happy every time I see your face! Daddy loves you for eternity and beyond!! #SheGetsWhateverSheWantsFromMe #AndWhatSo #ThatsMyBabyGirl #LilGuysDontEvenTryIt #IllBeWaitingAtTheGateWithTheGuardWithSomethingOnMyHipToo #ThinkItsAGameIfYouWantTo
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:31am PDT
View this post on Instagram 💕💕 #2Of4Heartbeats #MyKing #ThePrincess #ZhuriNova💫 A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:41am PDT
💕💕 #2Of4Heartbeats #MyKing #ThePrincess #ZhuriNova💫
A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:41am PDT
View this post on Instagram ☀️Hello Sunshine!!!☀️ #ZhuriNova💫 A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on May 25, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT
☀️Hello Sunshine!!!☀️ #ZhuriNova💫
A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on May 25, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT
View this post on Instagram My girl had her first “nastics” class as she calls it.🤸🏾♀️ Had so much fun, she cried on her way out. 😚#ZhuriNova💫#YoungGabbyOutThere A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT
My girl had her first “nastics” class as she calls it.🤸🏾♀️ Had so much fun, she cried on her way out. 😚#ZhuriNova💫#YoungGabbyOutThere
A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Can’t post just 2/3 of the crew!!! Gotta include the boss of us all! #ZhuriNova💫 #SweetestFacePlaysNoGames #GottaWatchOutForDadWithThisOne #DefAnsweringTheDoorBadBoysStyle 😂 A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Mar 12, 2018 at 10:23am PDT
Can’t post just 2/3 of the crew!!! Gotta include the boss of us all! #ZhuriNova💫 #SweetestFacePlaysNoGames #GottaWatchOutForDadWithThisOne #DefAnsweringTheDoorBadBoysStyle 😂
A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Mar 12, 2018 at 10:23am PDT
View this post on Instagram My lil 🦄 #ZhuriNova💫 #Halloween2017 A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT
My lil 🦄 #ZhuriNova💫 #Halloween2017
A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT
View this post on Instagram When I left the room she was leaning over the couch, I guess she need to stretch out.... #SheSetThisUpByHerself #ICannot #ZhuriNova A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT
When I left the room she was leaning over the couch, I guess she need to stretch out.... #SheSetThisUpByHerself #ICannot #ZhuriNova
A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT
View this post on Instagram On the low In my feelings right now not being home for my Princess bday celebration but when u have a great team of family around you it allows me to focus in on my job. With all that said HAPPY 4TH BEAUTIFUL DAY to Daddy Princess Zhuri Nova! Enjoy your day to the fullest!!!! 🎂🎉🎊🎈🎁 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 22, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT
On the low In my feelings right now not being home for my Princess bday celebration but when u have a great team of family around you it allows me to focus in on my job. With all that said HAPPY 4TH BEAUTIFUL DAY to Daddy Princess Zhuri Nova! Enjoy your day to the fullest!!!! 🎂🎉🎊🎈🎁 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 22, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER
Sign Up For “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Newsletter!