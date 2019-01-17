All The Times LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James Won Our Hearts On Social Media

View this post on Instagram

Happy 3rd Birthday to my Princess Zhuri Nova aka Daddy's lil girl aka Momma's lil face. You're so amazing beyond years and I'm so happy every time I see your face! Daddy loves you for eternity and beyond!! #SheGetsWhateverSheWantsFromMe #AndWhatSo #ThatsMyBabyGirl #LilGuysDontEvenTryIt #IllBeWaitingAtTheGateWithTheGuardWithSomethingOnMyHipToo #ThinkItsAGameIfYouWantTo