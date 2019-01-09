CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jemele Hill Links With Spotify To Launch ‘Unbothered’ Podcast

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ESPN The Party - Arrivals

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

via Bossip:

Jemele Hill is still riding a wave of success following her big money departure from ESPN last year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In addition to narrating LeBron James’ documentary, taking a gig as a staff writer at The Atlantic, taking numerous amazing vacations, and speaking on countless panels Jemele is now the host of very own podcast.

SEE ALSO: Jemele Hill Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jemele has hooked up with Spotify to launch Unbothered, a podcast that will focus on news, culture, music, politics and all things happening in this crazy life we are living.

“Spotify and I are very like-minded,” Hill said in a statement. “We both believe in being bold and authentic. I am thrilled to get the opportunity to stretch myself in a much different way, with a support system that I believe will bring out the best in me. I look forward to sharing my perspective and experience with Spotify’s many listeners across the world.”

No word on if we’ll get a His & Hers reunion with her former partner Michael Smith, but we sure hope they can put the band back together one time for the one time.

Twitter stands with Jemele Hill below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We’ll Always Have Hill’s Back
36 photos

Jemele Hill Links With Spotify To Launch ‘Unbothered’ Podcast was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close